J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $346.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.21 and its 200 day moving average is $312.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.