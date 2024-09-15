J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

