iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,854,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.61.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
