iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,854,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

