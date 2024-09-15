iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

