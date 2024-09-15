iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

