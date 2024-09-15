iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.25

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 58977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDW. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 670,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

