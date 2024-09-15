iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 166.2% in August

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the August 15th total of 413,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FALN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,341. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

