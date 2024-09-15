iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

