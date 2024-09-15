Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA) Short Interest Up 171.4% in August

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Iris Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iris Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Free Report) by 3,491.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.55% of Iris Acquisition worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Acquisition alerts:

Iris Acquisition Stock Performance

IRAA stock remained flat at $10.51 during midday trading on Friday. Iris Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Iris Acquisition Company Profile

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.