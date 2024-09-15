IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 0.5% Higher

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.09. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.65.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Company Profile

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

