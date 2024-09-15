Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,885,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 365,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,766,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,649,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

