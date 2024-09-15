Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 440,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,775. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,237.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 628,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 539,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 499,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 428,240 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

