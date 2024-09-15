Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 440,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,775. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
