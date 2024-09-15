Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $489.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

