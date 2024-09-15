Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.44.

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.6 %

IBKR stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,476,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after buying an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after buying an additional 481,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after buying an additional 264,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.