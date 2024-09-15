Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 3,502 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Balaji Gandhi sold 783 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $18,588.42.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 193,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,941,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

