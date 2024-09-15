Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.06. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 47,171 shares.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

