Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 102,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a PE ratio of -159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 824,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 293,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research raised Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

