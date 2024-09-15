Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 212,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,447. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

