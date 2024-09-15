Immutable X Price Up 7% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $741.00 million and $24.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
