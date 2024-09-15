Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $1.32 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $752.06 million and approximately $23.41 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
