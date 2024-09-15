holoride Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,277.17 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $33,277.17 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,841,149 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00213073 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,731.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

