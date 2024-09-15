Hoge Financial Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

