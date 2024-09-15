Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Highway stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.03. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

