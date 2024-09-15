Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heineken Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 47,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

