Hedera Price Hits $0.0505 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $17.41 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,969,175,668 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

