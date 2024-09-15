Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $17.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00041012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,185 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,188.24544 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05177633 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $16,386,429.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

