Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 86 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $305.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.66.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

