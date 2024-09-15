Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $517,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $147.81 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

