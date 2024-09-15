Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13,069.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $238.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.98 and its 200 day moving average is $234.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

