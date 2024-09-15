GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.90 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

