Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.15

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.15 and traded as low as C$39.71. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.70, with a volume of 5,700 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCG.A

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$904.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

About Guardian Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.