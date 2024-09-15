Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.15

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.15 and traded as low as C$39.71. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.70, with a volume of 5,700 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCG.A
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.91%.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.