Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Increases Dividend to $1.49 Per Share

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.487 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
GGDVY stock remained flat at $28.54 during midday trading on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guangdong Investment
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.