Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.16.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,918 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 993,295 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,061,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
