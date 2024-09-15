Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

TV opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,918 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 993,295 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,061,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.