Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Barry Gilbertson Purchases 38,813 Shares

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) insider Barry Gilbertson bought 38,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,091.38 ($13,196.52).

On Thursday, June 27th, Barry Gilbertson sold 38,813 shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £11,255.77 ($14,719.20).

Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.38. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 38.94 ($0.51). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

