Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 204,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,850. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

