Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
GSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.6 %
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
