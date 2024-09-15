Gigachad (GIGA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.98 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Gigachad has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $173.16 million and $1.98 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01858932 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,393,460.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

