Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.37

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 142507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 252,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Getty Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.