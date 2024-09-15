Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $11,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

