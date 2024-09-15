Garrison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $234.18 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

