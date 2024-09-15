Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $318.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

