Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FULC. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $197.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 202.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.