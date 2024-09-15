Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDEV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.22) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 336.31 ($4.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.17 million, a PE ratio of -440.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.04.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

