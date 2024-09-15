Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Forrester Research Stock Up 3.0 %

FORR opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $364.62 million, a PE ratio of 637.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 157,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 29,824 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 45,315 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

