Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 408.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE PFO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 19,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,687. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.