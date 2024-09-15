Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 408.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PFO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 19,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,687. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 177,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

