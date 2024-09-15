First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

