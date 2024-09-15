First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $109,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $123,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $102.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

