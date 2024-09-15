First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after buying an additional 942,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after buying an additional 668,871 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 439,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 397,897 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

