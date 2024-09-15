First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Shares Down 0.2%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.