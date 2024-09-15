FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.50 on Friday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,591 shares of company stock valued at $255,460. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 23.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

